Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 657,514 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.69% of Howmet Aerospace worth $1,432,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

HWM opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.