Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 82,146 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.86% of Packaging Co. of America worth $1,525,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $806,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

