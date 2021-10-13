Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,732,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.20% of Stellantis worth $1,275,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLA opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 129.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

