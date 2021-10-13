Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 132,325 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,937,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $1,492,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Bbva USA purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

