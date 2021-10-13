Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 6,440 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.66% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $1,470,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $709.08 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $776.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.44.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.