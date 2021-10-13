Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 296.3% from the September 15th total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,925,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.
