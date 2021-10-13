Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 296.3% from the September 15th total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,925,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

