Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after acquiring an additional 751,304 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,199,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.44. 873,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,815. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.37 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

