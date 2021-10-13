Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.34. 82,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,001. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day moving average is $138.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

