Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vantage Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The offshore driller reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 295.75% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Co engages in the operation of a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers. The company was founded on November 14, 2007 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.