Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading 2.4% Higher

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) shares traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €124.45 ($146.41) and last traded at €123.40 ($145.18). 185,748 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €120.45 ($141.71).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €102.00 ($120.00).

Get Varta alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 49.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is €129.88 and its 200-day moving average is €129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.