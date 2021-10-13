VeChain (VET) Market Capitalization Tops $7.63 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and $660.90 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeChain has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012798 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004443 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

