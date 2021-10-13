Velas Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $317.82 million and $7.24 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001519 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001055 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

