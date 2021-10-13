Veles (VLS) Hits Market Cap of $63,043.08

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $63,043.08 and $34.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veles has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,218.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.59 or 0.06246433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.25 or 0.00309612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $600.83 or 0.01032016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00092025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.85 or 0.00468668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.63 or 0.00334304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.63 or 0.00298242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,121 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,615 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

