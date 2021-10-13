Venus Price Up 2.3% This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Venus has a market capitalization of $321.84 million and $62.84 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $28.48 or 0.00048837 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,172.21 or 0.99756188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001741 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.42 or 0.00499747 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,301,039 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

