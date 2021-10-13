VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,787 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.52% of VEREIT worth $26,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VEREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

