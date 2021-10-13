VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0603

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $1,811.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.64 or 1.00029153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00060378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049871 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001304 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.10 or 0.00505271 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,220,010 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

