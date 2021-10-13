VeriDocGlobal (VDG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $471,255.00

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $471,255.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.00509369 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000907 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.07 or 0.01020877 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,923,185,558 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

