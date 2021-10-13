VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
VRSN traded up $5.30 on Wednesday, hitting $209.97. 402,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,215. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.79.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
See Also: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.