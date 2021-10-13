Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.22

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 100800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Veritex alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,094.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veritex by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veritex by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.