Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.40.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET opened at C$13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.05 and a 1-year high of C$14.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.64.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.