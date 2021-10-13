Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $338.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post $338.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.00 million and the lowest is $333.35 million. Verso reported sales of $306.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Verso stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $687.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Verso by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after buying an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Verso by 20.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

