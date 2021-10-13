Verso Token Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Verso Token has traded 308.4% higher against the dollar. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00116909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00073859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.30 or 0.99754688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.28 or 0.06097863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

