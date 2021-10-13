Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,528,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $180.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.