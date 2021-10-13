Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.65 Per Share

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Saturday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON VTU traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 58.60 ($0.77). The company had a trading volume of 3,586,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £215.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. Vertu Motors has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 60 ($0.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Vertu Motors in a research note on Wednesday.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

