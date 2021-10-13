Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VSQTF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.