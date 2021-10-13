Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VSQTF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

