VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CIL opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.