Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,385 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 9,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.