Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 697 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $292.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.66. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.20 and a 52 week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

