Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 51.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.9% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.