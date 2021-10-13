Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.