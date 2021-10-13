Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $131,796,000 after purchasing an additional 681,725 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 89.7% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $300,689,000 after purchasing an additional 652,320 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $155.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $137.38. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.23 and a 52 week high of $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.