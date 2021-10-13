VideoCoin Trading Down 13.7% This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $79.31 million and $111,871.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

