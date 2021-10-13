Vidulum Achieves Market Cap of $259,522.36 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $259,522.36 and approximately $557.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003517 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4,796.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

