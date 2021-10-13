VIDY (VIDY) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $700,371.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00044434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.53 or 0.00210338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00093092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.