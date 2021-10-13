VIMworld (VEED) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.32 Million

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $43.32 million and $206,671.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070743 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00044434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.