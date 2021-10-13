Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €106.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Vinci in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.71 ($123.19).

Vinci stock traded down €1.18 ($1.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €89.55 ($105.35). 870,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.16. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

