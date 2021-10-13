Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VCISY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Vinci alerts:

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.