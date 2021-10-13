VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Update

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VXIT opened at 0.01 on Wednesday. VirExit Technologies has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.01.

Get VirExit Technologies alerts:

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.