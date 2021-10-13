Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 107,200 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of The Blackstone Group worth $72,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of BX traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.52. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

