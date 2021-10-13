Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 15,800 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $94,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.14 on Wednesday, reaching $534.19. 14,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $550.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.58. The company has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

