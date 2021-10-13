Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 26,300 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $40,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 800,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,632,000 after buying an additional 251,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,087,000 after buying an additional 233,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $760.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,485. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $824.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $783.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

