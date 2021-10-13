Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.20% of PACCAR worth $61,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.42.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.59. 26,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,612. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.