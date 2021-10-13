Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $35,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 216,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,281. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

