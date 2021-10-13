Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $76,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $31.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $867.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,185. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $895.29 and its 200 day moving average is $866.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.50.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

