Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $58,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $809.38. 402,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,391,189. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $801.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $739.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

