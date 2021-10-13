Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 226.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.21% of Ameren worth $42,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.99. 35,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,011. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

