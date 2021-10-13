Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $177.16 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $177,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.94. 478,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,843,584. The stock has a market cap of $913.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,428,933 shares of company stock worth $873,860,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

