Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $32.90 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $32,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Charter Communications by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 108,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.92.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $693.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.87. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.