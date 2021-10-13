Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $33.30 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $33,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.04. The company had a trading volume of 142,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,116. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.60. The firm has a market cap of $344.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Bank of America began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

