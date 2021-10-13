Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $34.20 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.37% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $34,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after buying an additional 274,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $66.15. 28,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

